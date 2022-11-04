Itanagar, Nov 4 (PTI) The three-day Tawang Festival, one of the much-awaited tourism and cultural extravaganza of Arunachal Pradesh, has been cancelled as a mark of respect to Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi, who died on Wednesday.

The event, which was slated to kick-off on Friday, was making a comeback after a two-year hiatus owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Tawang Festival Committee said it decided to call off the festival as a "homage and tribute to the great leader" Tashi, whose brother Tsetan Chombay is the Festival director.

Tashi was a patron of the festival and was actively involved in planning and growth of the festival, which used to draw tourists from all over India and abroad, Festival chief coordinator Namgey Tsering said, adding that artistes from Nepal, Bhutan and Bollywood were to perform in the festival.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, when contacted told PTI over telephone, that the contribution of Tashi for the growth of the festival was unparalleled and his departure would create a void which no one could fill.

This "Festival of Dreams" is an effort to highlight tourism potential and rich heritage of pristine Tawang Valley and to expand the cultural representation of North-East India.

It also showcases the state's vibrant culture, sports, dance, food, and Buddhist way of life and had attracted over 40,000 visitors in 2019. The first edition of the festival was held in 2012.

Tashi was a three time MLA since 2009. Thousands of people are visiting his Lumla residence to pay their respect to the departed leader. His last rites would be performed on Monday, the deputy commissioner added.

