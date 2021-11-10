New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) TD Power Systems on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent dip in its consolidated net profits to Rs 16.05 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Its total revenue in July-September 2021 stood at Rs 230.06 crore, higher as compared with Rs 184.93 crore in the year-ago period. HRS hrs

