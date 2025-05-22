Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Staffing company TeamLease Services on Thursday reported a 35.71 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 38 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 28 crore a year ago, TeamLease Services said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue grew 17.49 per cent to Rs 2,868 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 2,441 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

"We closed FY25 with a mixed performance across our business segments. In staffing, we added approximately 25,000 associates in spite of the headwinds in H2 of FY25 from certain sectors. In IT Services, we made notable gains in operating efficiency and improved our Global Capability Center (GCC) mix. Strategically, we made significant strides to strengthen our service offerings and geographic reach," TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 2,080.50, up 4.76 per cent on BSE.

