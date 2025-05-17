New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Two people, including a minor, have been apprehended for the murder of a 16-year-old boy at a public park in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, an official said on Saturday.

The incident came to light around 11:30 pm on Thursday, when police, during routine patrolling, entered the Central Park in Seelampur and discovered the blood-soaked body of the teenager, identified as Rehan alias Seelampuriya, lying between a bench and a walkway, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The police immediately alerted the local police station, following which senior officers and a police team reached the spot. The victim was rushed to the JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS at the Seelampur police station.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the scene and collected evidence. Multiple teams were formed to identify and apprehend the culprits, police said.

"Two suspects, including a minor, have been detained. They are being questioned in connection with the incident," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)