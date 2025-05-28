Hyderabad, May 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government has procured 64.5 lakh tonnes of paddy till date during this rabi season as against 42 lakh tonnes during the same season last year. A statement from the CMO said 90 per cent of paddy procurement was completed and government credited the payments to the farmers within 48 hours of paddy procurement and has already paid Rs 12,184 crore this season. Reddy, who held a video conference with ministers and district collectors, said Telangana achieved a new record of the highest yield of 2.75 crore tonnes of paddy this year and congratulated the Agriculture Department and Civil Supplies Department for registering a big success in the paddy cultivation as well as procurement . In view of 15-day advancement of the southwest monsoon, he instructed the district collectors to prepare an action plan and work out accordingly in the procurement of paddy in some places. Taking serious note of the farmers' woes during the procurement, the chief minister assured that the government will purchase all paddy stockpiled in the market yards, the statement said. Observing that early onset of monsoon created trouble in the paddy procurement, the chief minister said that 21.50 lakh tonnes of more paddy has been purchased in the current season and another 4.50 lakh tonnes of paddy is only left with the farmers.

The collectors are instructed to purchase paddy without any delay and difficulties to the farmers, he said. In the wake of protests in some parts of the state, Reddy asked the authorities to conduct field visits and address the issues on the spot.

"Such small incidents are getting a lot of publicity and politically motivated protests are taking place in some areas," he said, adding that it all happened because the government is not focusing on a campaign on successful paddy procurement. He also gave specific instructions to the authorities to file cases against those who deliberately spread malicious propaganda. As the monsoon arrived early and the state already received 29 per cent excess rainfall this time, Reddy ordered the Agriculture Department officials to be vigilant and ensure the adequate availability of seeds and fertilizers in all districts.

The district collectors are asked to monitor the availability of seeds and fertilizers regularly and ensure buffer stocks, if required, he said. On the Bhu Bharati portal, a comprehensive land records management system, Reddy said Bhu Bharati is already being successfully implemented in selected mandals and it will come into force throughout the state soon. On Indiramma houses, he ordered the officials to finalise the beneficiaries list by May end.

He also directed that the State Formation Day be celebrated in all the districts on June 2 and instructed the ministers and collectors to submit a complete report on all these issues district-wise by June 1.

