Shimla, April 11 (PTI) Thanadhar panchayat in Shimla district leads in Himachal Pradesh for effectively implementing Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs), while Thaili-Chakti panchayat, also in Shimla, was at the bottom, a study has revealed.

The Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) is a transformative tool initiated by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to assess grassroots development. It aligns panchayats with India's commitment to the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Also Read | Who Is Ananya Birla? From Her Net Worth to Business Ventures, Here's All You Need To Know About Eldest Daughter of Aditya Birla Group Head, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

The PAI measures the implementation progress of LSDGs across nine themes using relevant local indicators.

Baladev Singh Negi, Rural Development faculty at Himachal Pradesh, compiled the data. Data of 3,328 gram panchayats out of the total 3,615 gram panchayats submitted to the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj by the state government was analysed for the study.

Also Read | Delhi EV Policy 2.0 Draft Explained: No CNG Auto Registration From August, Ban on Petrol, Diesel and CNG-Powered 2-Wheelers From Augsut 2026 Among Proposals To Curb Pollution.

The analysis was based on nine LSDGs — Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods, Health, Child-Friendly, Water Sufficient, Clean and Green, Self-Sufficient Infrastructure, Socially Just and Socially Secured, Governance and Women-Friendly Panchayat.

Thanadhar (77.63) was followed by Uhal in Hamirpur (70.94) and Lower Rewalsar in Mandi (69.75), while Mandhol in Shimla (39.45) and Jana in Kullu (39.71) accompanied Thaili-Chakti (39.30) at the bottom.

A significant observation is the overwhelming representation of Shimla district, which accounts for nine out of the ten lowest-ranking Panchayats, spread across blocks like Jubbal, Theog, Nankhari, Chaupal, and Kupvi, the study said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)