New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, a Pantomath Group company, on Tuesday said it has filed draft documents with the markets regulator to launch four mutual fund schemes.

This comes days after the company received final approval from Sebi to launch mutual fund business.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: From Last Date To Submit Income Tax Return to Steps To File ITR Online and Documents Required, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Interestingly, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund is India's only fund house founded and led by a woman - Madhu Lunawat.

"Wealth creation is not just about numbers — it is about trust, time, and evolution. For far too long, access to high-conviction investing was gated by high-ticket investment.

Also Read | National Flag Day 2025: What Do Saffron, White and Green Colours Represent in Tiranga? What Does Blue Ashoka Chakra Mean?.

"At The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, our belief is simple: the wisdom that shaped the fortunes of institutional and HNI investors must now serve the wealth creation aspirations of every Indian," Madhu Lunawat, Founder, MD & CEO of The Wealth Company Asset Management Holdings, said in a statement.

The AMC also announced that it has appointed Prasanna Pathak as Deputy CEO, Aparna Shanker as CIO-Equity, Umesh Sharma as CIO-Debt, Debasish Mohanty as Chief Strategy Officer, and Bhalchandra Joshi as Chief Operating Officer.

As India's youngest asset management company (AMC), The Wealth Company Mutual Fund aims to democratise wealth creation for retail investors across the country with a strong focus on Tier-3 and beyond markets.

At present, there are close to 50 mutual fund houses operating in the country and managing assets over Rs 74 lakh crore.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)