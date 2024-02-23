Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case after thieves broke into a temple and stole Rs 20,000 from a donation box on the premises, an official said on Friday.

The incident at the Dutt Mandir in the Airoli area took place on the intervening night of February 21 and February 22, he said.

On a complaint by the temple trustee, the Rabale police registered a case on Thursday.

“About Rs 20,000 was stolen from the donation box. We are examining the CCTV footage of the temple to identify those behind the crime,” said the station house officer of the police station.

