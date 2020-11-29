Tirupati, Nov 29 (PTI) Three boys drowned in a water tank that received copious inflow following recent Nivar cyclone at Guntavari palli, 130 kms from here on Sunday, police said.

The boys aged 15 and 13 accidentally slipped in a deep point in the tank located close to their village and died, they said adding the bodies were immediately fished out.

An investigation is underway.

