Kollam (Ker), Aug 19 (PTI) A motorbike accident in a beach area of this southern district on Friday claimed the lives of three persons, police said.

The incident was reported from Thanni beach area under Eravipuram Police Station limit in the wee hours on Friday.

Police said the accident occurred when three persons, all fishermen, were riding on a bike. An investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said.

All of them died on the spot and their bodies have been shifted to Kollam General Hospital for postmortem, they added.

Meanwhile, local media reports said the fishermen were killed after their bike rammed into a sea wall erected in the beach area to prevent sea erosion.

