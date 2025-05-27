Akola, May 27 (PTI) Three new crop varieties from Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University in Maharashtra's Akola were approved in the meeting of the Central Crop Quality Variety Notification and Broadcasting Committee, the university's vice-chancellor Dr Sharad Gadakh said on Tuesday.

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare's committee approved three new crop varieties and three old crop varieties for area increase, he said.

Also Read | What Is a Rabbit's Favourite Food? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

Dr Gadakh said among the new crops, varieties of wheat crop, yellow jowar, and gram have been newly notified, and two soybean varieties and a groundnut crop were notified for area increase.

The university is bringing a profitable farming business into view through improved time-appropriate crop varieties, modern farming technology and effective use of machinery and implements, he said.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

The approved seeds will soon be available for cultivation, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)