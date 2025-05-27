Mumbai, May 27: What’s a rabbit’s favourite food? If you also thought "Carrots", then you might need to pause and think again. As carrots have long been linked with cartoon bunnies and pop culture, it made the answer obvious. But as today’s Google Search Googly hints, there’s more to a bunny’s diet than meets the eye. This question, deceptively simple, has sparked curious searches across the internet. It’s the latest twist in Google’s playful trivia trend that has users second-guessing what they thought they knew.

Google’s “Googly” campaign brings daily trivia to the homepage, challenging users with cleverly misleading questions. Inspired by the cricket term for a ball that takes an unexpected turn, these questions are designed to trip you up in a fun way. These questions blend entertainment with learning and often reveal surprising truths. Today’s brain-teaser is no exception, teasing the truth behind what rabbits really love to munch on. Are You Taller When You Wake Up in the Morning? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

What Is a Rabbit’s Favourite Food?

If not carrots, then what do rabbits really love to munch on? A rabbit’s favourite food is hay and grass, which should make up about 80% of its diet. These fibrous foods are essential for maintaining healthy digestion and preventing gastrointestinal problems. While rabbits do enjoy fresh leafy greens, herbs, and occasional treats like fruits, hay, and grass remain their primary and most important food sources to keep them healthy and happy. What’s the Colour of an Octopus’ Blood? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

What Is Googlies on Google?

Google Search Googly is an engaging trivia-based campaign launched by Google to spark curiosity and learning through playful, thought-provoking questions. Inspired by the deceptive deliveries in cricket known as "googlies," these questions appear just below the Google search bar and often look simple at first glance, only to make users second-guess themselves.

Each Googly question is crafted to challenge assumptions and reveal surprising facts, turning everyday searches into interactive learning moments. With around 50 such questions forming the core of the campaign, Google Search Googly has become a hit among trivia lovers and knowledge seekers. It’s especially popular in cricket-loving nations, where the term "googly" carries a familiar twist, making the experience both fun and relatable.

