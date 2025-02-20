Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Three members of a family died of electrocution in an agricultural field in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Pegadapally village of Bodhan mandal.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 21 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

A police official said they received information that three people were found dead in the field.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased were family members and had been electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire in the field.

Also Read | What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here's How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)