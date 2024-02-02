Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a teenage boy, were shot dead by their relatives over a property dispute here on Friday, police said.

Two persons were injured in the incident that took place in the Malihabad police station area, they said.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Indian Coast Guard Celebrates 48th Raising Day in New Delhi.

The family of Farheen Khan (40) was embroiled in a land dispute with their close relatives. Her family had called the 'lekhpal' to measure the disputed land when their relatives came there in an SUV an argument ensued between the two sides, Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar told reporters.

During the argument, the other side opened fire, injuring five people including Khan, her son Hanjala (17), his uncle Muneer Ahmed alias Taj (50) and two others. They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Khan, her son and Ahmed dead, he said.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

"We have recovered a registered rifle used in the incident. Efforts are on to arrest the accused," he added.

An FIR has been registered against four people in the matter, including the main accused, Siraj Ahmed, at Malihabad police station, Shiradkar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)