Mathura (UP), May 12 (PTI) A three-year-old boy died after falling into a 70-foot-deep open borewell at his home on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Tirvaya village under Raya police station limits, where Anoop Singh's son, Rakshit alias Bhola, was playing in the courtyard and accidentally stepped onto a plastic bucket covering the unused borewell. The bucket could not bear his weight and gave way, causing the child to fall in and get stuck inside, police said.

Also Read | What Is CBSE's New Post-Result Process? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

Hearing the child's cries, family members rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police and fire department, officials said.

Raya SHO Ajay Kaushal said that before the fire department could arrive, police personnel along with local villagers managed to rescue the boy using ropes and a hook.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors referred him to the district hospital due to his critical condition.

However, the child succumbed to his injuries on the way.

According to police, the borewell was dug by Anoop Singh five years ago. Two years ago, after it dried up, a new borewell was constructed in the same courtyard. The old one was left covered only with a plastic bucket -- a lapse that proved fatal, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)