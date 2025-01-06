Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd on Monday handed over its first driverless, Made-in-India trainset to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation's Yellow Line, marking a significant milestone in India's urban mobility journey.

The company built the trainset in its metro manufacturing facility in Uttarpara in West Bengal.

The automated train with a stainless steel body, designed for state-of-the-art performance, will operate on the 18-km stretch linking Electronics City to the rest of Bengaluru.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, who joined the celebrations virtually, commended Titagarh Rail Systems.

"As we inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's new trainset and surpass 1,000 kilometres of operational metro rail, we celebrate a significant milestone in India's urban mobility journey... With India now ranking third globally in metro rail, we aim to surpass the United States within five years," he said.

Titagarh Rail Systems' Managing Director, Umesh Chowdhary, said the train incorporates advanced automation that enables it to operate in driverless mode.

"It marks a significant milestone as the first Metro train completely manufactured in India for Bangalore Metro's Yellow Line and the first stainless steel trainset by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. It reflects India's strides in indigenisation and its growing role as a global rail manufacturing hub, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat," the company said.

Titagarh will deliver two more trainsets to the Yellow Line by April and ramp up production to deliver two trains a month by September 2025.

