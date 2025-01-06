Visakhapatnam, January 6: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET), has released the Diploma results for C16, C20, and C23 courses for the academic session 2024–2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results and download their marksheets from the official website, sbtet.ap.gov.in.

The results include regular and backlog exams for C23, C20, C16, C14, C09, and Pharmacy ER-91 and ER-2020 courses conducted in October and November 2024. The exams covered odd semesters for C20, C16, ER-91, and ER-2020, alongside first-year, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth-semester evaluations. SSC MTS Result 2024: Staff Selection Commission Expected To Announce Results for Multi-Tasking Staff Exam Soon at ssc.gov.in, Follow These Steps To Download Your Marksheet.

The board completed the assessment process and has activated the direct link for students to access their scores online. UGC NET Admit Card 2024: NTA Exam Hall Tickets for January 6, 7 and 8 Available at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps To Download.

Steps to Download AP SBTET Diploma Results 2025:

Visit the official website: sbtet.ap.gov.in.

Click on the “Results” section on the homepage.

Select the link for “Diploma C16, C20, C23 Results 2025.”

Enter your login credentials, including your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Click “Submit” to view your results.

Download and save the marksheet PDF for future reference.

Students are advised to verify their results and marksheets carefully. For any discrepancies or issues, they can reach out to the AP SBTET authorities through the helpline available on the official website.

