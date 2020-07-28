Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief minister K Palanisamy on Tuesday ordered release of water from Bhavani Sagar dam in Erode district from August 1 to facilitate agricultural activities in the district.

Water from the dam will be released continuously for a period of 120 days, till November 28, an official release here said.

About 8,812.80 mcft (million cubic feet) water would be released to help irrigate 24,504 acres of land in Gobi, Bhavani and Andhiyur in Erode district, the Chief Minister said in the release.

"I have ordered the release of water from Bhavani Sagar dam following requests from the farmers. I request the farmers to use the water judiciously and benefit by realising more productivity," Palaniswami added.PTI JSP

