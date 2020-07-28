Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker has officially announced that its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event is all set to take place on August 5 at 7.30 pm IST, in Suwon, South Korea. Ahead of the event, the firm has released a video teaser on its official YouTube & Twitter channel to give us a sneak peek at five new devices that are likely to be unveiled. Notably, the video doesn't give out the names of the devices. The company also confirmed that it would bring exclusive access to untold stories from its developers, designers & innovators behind the scenes. According to the 30-second video teaser, the five new Samsung devices that appear could be the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Tab S7 Series. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event Confirmed for August 5; Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Expected to Be Launched.

The first few seconds of a video gives a glimpse at the S-Pen of the Galaxy Note 20 in a Mystic Bronze Colour, followed by a disassembled hardware & showcases an assembly line that both seem to be of Galaxy Z Fold 2. In the end, the video shows back the S-Pen & retail box of Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Will Be Offered In A New Mystic Brown Colour (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

According to the reports, the Galaxy Note 20 is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+ chipset & may be offered with up to 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumoured to sport a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch screen on the Original Galaxy Fold 2.

Catch exclusive and untold stories from the heart of Samsung Galaxy innovation, and a glimpse at where it all begins. Don’t miss it – a whole new Galaxy Unpacked, August 5, 2020. Visit https://t.co/D6nxws2O4T to watch the #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/bgUF6ENaYX — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 27, 2020

The second display of the smartphone could be increased to 7.7-inch compared to the Galaxy Fold's screen. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with 256GB storage model is likely to be priced at EUR 1,099 (approximately Rs 96,480) whereas the 512GB variant is expected to get a price tag of EUR 1,449 (approximately Rs 1,27,000).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Photo Credits: Ben Geskin)

