Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday extended their Milad-un-Nabi greetings to the people of the State.

The core message of the Prophet is universal peace and brotherhood, Ravi said in a statement from the Raj Bhavan.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us dedicate ourself to building a peaceful, progressive and harmonious India in which every citizen prospers in a symbiotic co-existence with each other," he said.

Stalin, extending his greetings, hailed Prophet's compassion and love and said his preachings were treasures that have to be followed in daily life.

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali said in a statement that Islam preaches love, tolerance, non-violence, respect to other religions, forgiveness, protection of women and children and those who are weak and old.

"A true Muslim is one who strictly adhere to these principles. Islam strongly condemns terrorism in the name of religion," he said.

