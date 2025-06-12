Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu), Jun 12 (PTI) An old age home in this district was sealed on Thursday after three inmates, including a woman, died, officials said.

The victims-- two men aged 45 years and a 48 year-old woman, were among a few persons who fell sick after consuming food at the old age home on Sunday, they said.

They were undergoing treatment at a hospital and died on Thursday.

