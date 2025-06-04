Noida, Jun 4 (PTI) A toddler died after falling from an e-rickshaw in a road accident here, police said on Wednesday.

According to Amit Kumar Mann, Station In-Charge of Phase-1 Police Station, the child, identified as Raghav, was travelling with his mother Jyoti, a resident of JJ Colony in Sector-16.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

They were on their way to Naya Bans village when another e-rickshaw collided with theirs, causing the child—who was sitting in his mother's lap—to fall and sustain a severe head injury, Mann said.

"Raghav was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning," Mann said. His body has been sent for postmortem.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Set To Launch Soon With UPI and ATM Withdrawal Features: Here's What To Expect.

The incident has left the community in shock. Locals supported Jyoti, who was inconsolable after the accident and helped her reach the hospital with her son.

Police said that the child's father had passed away just six months ago due to illness.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)