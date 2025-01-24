New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its profit after tax increased 14 per cent to Rs 503 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024, driven by robust performance in the domestic market.

The drug maker had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 443 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue jumped to Rs 2,809 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 2,732 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

The company said its India revenues rose by 12 per cent to Rs 1,581 crore, led by robust performance in focus therapies.

Similarly, Germany's revenues stood at Rs 282 crore for the third quarter, a growth of 4 per cent.

Its sales in the US, however, declined by 1 per cent to Rs 271 crore.

The company's board, which met on Friday, also approved an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share of Rs 5 each.

The dividend is expected to be paid on or around February 15, 2025, the company said.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.71 per cent down at Rs 3,243 apiece on BSE.

