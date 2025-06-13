Bengaluru, June 13 (PTI) The Japan headquartered Toyo Engineering Corporation and MODEC Inc on Thursday announced the official opening of their Global Capability Center (GCC), TOYO MODEC OFS India Private Limited (OFS India) in Bengaluru.

OFS India is a joint venture between Toyo Engineering India Private Limited (Toyo India), a subsidiary of Toyo Japan and Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd. (OFS), a MODEC Group company, a release from these companies said.

The new center marks a significant milestone in the companies' global growth strategy, enhancing their ability to deliver innovation, operational excellence, and scalable services across international markets, it said.

Occupying approximately 1,00,000 sq ft on the 7th floor of Godrej Centre Indira Nagar, Bengaluru, the GCC is set to create numerous high-value job opportunities in engineering, procurement and comprehensive support for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) projects.

OFS India currently employs nearly 200 Indian professionals, with plans to expand its local workforce to 750 within the next three years.

Strategically located in the heart of Bengaluru, the GCC is designed to nurture a collaborative, high-performance culture with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and continuous improvement, the companies said.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Nakane Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru.

