New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday directed telecom operators to start reporting about network outages that affect all consumers in a district.

The direction has come into force with immediate effect.

"..the access service providers have been directed to report...all incidents of major network outages affecting the telecom services to the entire consumers of a district continuously for a period of more than four hours, within 24 hours of their occurrence," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.

The development follows after the regulator learnt about major network outages in the country of prolonged duration especially in the border and hilly areas, which adversely affect the quality of services being provided.

Trai has directed telecom operators to report the root cause of major network outages and corrective actions taken by the telecom operators within 72 hours of restoration of the service.

The regulator said that the information will be collected to understand the root cause of major network outages and get relevant support from local authorities, if needed, extended to the telecom operators.

