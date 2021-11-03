New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Shares of Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.99 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The stock zoomed 9.25 per cent to Rs 1,133.25 during the day on BSE. At close of trade, the stock gained 5.34 per cent to settle at Rs 1,092.65.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces Special Diwali Stickers Pack, Here's How To Download & Send.

On NSE, it jumped 4.96 per cent to close at Rs 1,088.90.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 78.56 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Investments In India: Know How Much Tax Does India Charge For Profits on Digital Currency.

Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 saw over two-fold jump to Rs 1,178.08 crore as compared with Rs 585.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the reported quarter stood at Rs 1,116.56 crore, a jump of 57.66 per cent as against Rs 708.20 crore a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)