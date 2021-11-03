Ahead of Diwali 2021, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has introduced special animated stickers pack on its platform. Diwali 2021 is just a few hours away, and people are filled with excitement. Due to the COVID-19 situation, people are advised to remain at their homes and avoid gatherings. As such, people will use social media platforms to send their blessings and wishes to their loved ones. Keeping this in mind, WhatsApp has rolled out 'Happy Diwali' animated stickers. Here's how to download and send these stickers. WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature Likely To Get Indefinite Time Limit, Video Playback Interface For iOS in the Works.

WhatsApp Happy Diwali Stickers Pack (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

1. Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your smartphone.

2. Open WhatsApp and open the chat box of a person to whom you want to send Diwali stickers.

3. Click on the 'Stickers' located along with the 'GIF' icon. For iOS users, the 'Stickers' section is situated at the right side of the text bar.

4. Then tap on the '+' icon, simply select the 'Happy Diwali' stickers pack and download it.

5. After successful download, the downloaded stickers pack will be added to your WhatsApp. You can then select any sticker that you like and send it to the other user.

It is important to note that some users might not see new Happy Diwali sticker pack in their WhatsApp. In such case, it is advised you to use third party apps by downloading it from Google Play Store or wait till the newly launched stickers arrive to your WhatsApp stickers section.

