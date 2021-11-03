New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Shares of Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 9 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.99 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The stock zoomed 9.25 per cent to Rs 1,133.25 on BSE.

Also Read | Microsoft Teams Gets Mesh Technology for Holographic Experience During Video Chats: Report.

On NSE, it jumped 9.14 per cent to Rs 1,132.30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 78.56 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Also Read | Gold Prices Today: Know City Wise Rates Of Yellow Metal Ahead of Diwali 2021.

Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 saw over twofold jump to Rs 1,178.08 crore, compared with Rs 585.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 1,116.56 crore, a jump of 57.66 per cent as against Rs 708.20 crore a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)