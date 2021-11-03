A day before Diwali, Price of yellow metal across india opened slightly higher than yesterday and was trading at Rs 47,840 per 10 grams On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). With the Diwali Festive Season in full swing, the demand for gold is high.If you are planning to buy gold this festive season, here is a city wise list of gold and silver rates on November 2. India News | Odisha: Sweet Shop Owners Expect Better Business This Diwali

Note that the the price of yellow metal across the country varies due to its making charges, state taxes and excise duty.

Price of 24 carat gold in chennai is 48,900 for 10 grams whereas it is 47,860 in Mumbai. In National Capital, 24 carat Gold is selling at a high price of 51,210 and 22 carat is selling at 46,960

Gold Prices Today: Know City Wise Rates Of Yellow Metal Today

