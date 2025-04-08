Muzaffarnagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Two women died when a sugar-laden truck turned turtle on a van in the Khatauli town of this Uttar Pradesh district late on Monday, police said.

Twelve others were injured, some of them seriously, in the accident.

Kamla (70) and Kavita (35) died in the accident, the police said.

Circle Officer (Khatauli) Ramashish Yadav said the police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation after receiving information about the accident.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where the condition of some is stated to be critical, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

