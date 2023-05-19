New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The government-supported Telcom Sector Skill Council on Friday said that it has partnered with technology firm Britco & Bridco to open a mega centre of excellence to train youth in mobile handset repair courses in Kerala.

The initiative is in association with Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education Department and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Telcom Sector Skill Council said in a statement.

Under the partnership, TSSC will train about 3,500 high-end youth candidates in the next one year and help in placing them internationally and also empower them to become entrepreneurs.

"We are delighted to join forces with Britco & Bridco to establish the Mega Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Kerala.

"As India is the second largest mobile manufacturing country in the world, by offering world-class training and certification programmes, this initiative aims to catalyse socio-economic growth and contribute to the growing push towards ‘Right to Repair' and the development of a skilled workforce ecosystem in telecom and related field," Telecom Sector Skill Council CEO Arvind Bali said.

The Right to Repair is a major initiative being pushed by the government at the moment, which will give consumers and independent repair professionals, access to the necessary tools, documentation and parts needed to repair electronic devices.

The mega CoE is equipped with cutting-edge equipment, advanced laboratories, and highly qualified faculty, and will serve as a hub for comprehensive training programmes in mobile handset repair, the statement said.

