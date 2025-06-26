Chennai, Jun 26 (PTI) TVS Srichakra Ltd, makers of two and three wheeler tyres under the 'Eurogrip Tyres' brand, has expanded its retail footprint in Tamil Nadu, with the inauguration of two new flagship stores in the city.

The Tamil Nadu-based company operates exclusive stores in Mysuru, Ahmedabad, Patna, Farrukhabad, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Also Read | Is June 27 Public Holiday in Odisha for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra? Will Schools and Banks Remain Open or Closed? All You Need To Know.

The two new stores were inaugurated in Selaiyur and Villivakkam, would offer tyre care and allied services, a company statement here said.

"We are happy to reach out to more customers through our new branded retail stores. Chennai is an important market for us, and we had opened our first branded retail store in Velachery last May. The response from customers has been encouraging and we are happy to be launching two more stores in the city," company COO T K Ravi said.

Also Read | Nationwide Holiday in India on 7 July 2025 for Muharram? 7th July Public Holiday Not Yet Officially Declared, Check if Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Open or Closed.

He exuded confidence that the company has plans to open more such stores in different cities.

Equipped with services such as tyre fitment, tyre care and puncture repair, these flagship stores would also provide additional services like lubricant and engine oil changes among others.

TVS Srichakra Ltd has manufacturing facilities in Madurai and Rudrapur, Uttarakhand with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company's products are available in over 85 countries worldwide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)