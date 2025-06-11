Kaushambi (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Two men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district in connection with an attempted robbery of a cumin trader from Gujarat last month, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on May 15 at a hotel located along National Highway-2 in Kokhraj area. According to police, unidentified miscreants tried to snatch a bag from the trader, Bhavesh Kumar Barot.

However, as the miscreants tried to flee, bystanders chased them, prompting the robbers to abandon the bag and escape.

During the chase, the bag fell on the road, spilling cash and other belongings, however Bhavesh was able to recover the entire amount of Rs 5.65 lakh ?and other valuables from the scene.

He loged a complaint at the Kokhraj police station following the incident and a case was registered, they said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said three teams were formed to investigate the case.

"With the help of surveillance data, analysis of suspicious phone numbers, CCTV footage from the area, and call detail records, the teams identified and arrested the accused -- Praveen Singh Devda and Nirmal Singh Devda, residents of Banaskantha district in Gujarat," Kumar added.

