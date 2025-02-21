Noida, Feb 20 (PTI) Two alleged burglars were arrested with stolen jewellery and weapons following an exchange of fire with police near Sector 18 here, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh said that police personnel were conducting checks near DLF Mall late on Wednesday night, when they noticed two persons riding a motorcycle without a number plate.

Despite signalling them to stop, the two persons started to flee, leading to a chase, the officer said.

The duo abandoned their motorcycle near a multi-level parking in Sector 18 and opened fire at police. In retaliatory firing, both the accused were injuries in their legs, the DCP said.

Stolen jewellery, weapons and a motorcycle were seized from them, he said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shahzad (27), hailing from Nainital, and Shakir Ahmed (38) of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were involved in multiple burglaries, police added.

