Ballia (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured in a collision between two motorbikes in the Revati area here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Kolnala on Thursday night, Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Usman said.

Three persons were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to a community health centre where Shivmangal Ram, lekhpal (accountant) of Bairia tehsil, and Aman succumbed to injuries during treatment on Friday, Usman said.

The third injured person is undergoing treatment, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal action has been initiated in the matter, the CO said.

