Kolkata, Sept 27 (PTI) Two teenage boys drowned in a pond in the city's Alipore area on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened when the boys, aged around 13 and 14 years, were playing near a pond on DL Khan Road in Alipore, a senior police officer said.

"The two boys were playing when suddenly one of them accidentally fell into the pond and started drowning. The other boy jumped into the water body to rescue him, “ the officer said.

A woman who witnessed the incident called for help and the police were informed who reached the spot immediately.

With the help of the fire brigade and disaster management group personnel, the boys were pulled out of the pond, he said.

"Both were rushed to the SSKM Hospital where they were declared brought dead. We are looking into the matter," the officer said.

