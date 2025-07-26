Gurugram, Jul 26 (PTI) Two on-duty traffic policemen on a motorcycle were injured a speeding vehicle hit them here on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am when the policemen were on CET duty. They received information regarding vehicle's punctured tyre on the MG Road. Following this, they began moving from IFFCO Chowk towards MG Road.

Also Read | What Is Foot-and-Mouth Virus? All You Need To Know About FMD As It Kills 15 Spotted Deer at Pune Zoo.

On the way, a speeding car hit them from behind and fled. The policemen -- Constable Rohit and HKRN employee Kaushal -- were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital. They were later shifted to Park Hospital for advanced treatment.

DCP traffic Rajesh Mohan reached the hospital and enquired about their condition, police said.

Also Read | Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Declared: Check How to Download Scorecard, Roll Number-Wise Merit List and Phase II Process Details at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

A case has been registered against the car driver and further investigation is underway, police added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)