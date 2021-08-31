Ranchi, Aug 31 (PTI) Two women and eight children hailing from Jharkhand have been rescued from human traffickers in Delhi following the intervvention by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state government said in a statement on Tuesday.

All ten are being brought back to Jharkhand, it said.

"Two women and 8 children of Jharkhand, victims of human trafficking have been freed in Delhi. They are being brought to Jharkhand for rehabilitation. They have been rescued with the help of Integrated Rehabilitation-cum-Resource Centre, New Delhi, Jharkhand Bhawan and Child Welfare Association" a statement from the state government said.

It said Jharkhand Resident Commissioner Mastram Meena as per Soren's direction has been constantly keeping a vigil to find such hapless victims by visiting various children's home and other places and in coordination with Delhi Police, Child Welfare Committee, New Delhi and Child Welfare Committee of border states.

The women and children were taken to Delhi by middlemen. They were sold by touts for a hefty amount. Some children, who were victims of abuse had fled from the houses where they used to work and Delhi Police had sent them to the children's home. Some children were forcibly sent by their parents to human traffickers twice to Delhi, where they were subjected to mental and physical abuse, the statement said.

The children will be continuously monitored through the Village Child Protection Committee connecting them with the welfare schemes, sponsorship, foster care, Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Schools run in the district, the statement said.

