New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) As many as 170 industry associations have joined hands to form All India Council of Association of MSMEs (AICA) in order to deal with issues of the sector hit hard by the pandemic.

The pandemic has affected every industry in the country and MSMEs are hit the most due to frequent lockdowns, AICA said in a statement.

From manpower to raw material prices, all have been posing challenges to the existence of micro, small and medium enterprises, it added.

"AICA today announced that 170 industry associations have joined together to address post COVID issues faced by two lakh MSMEs across India," it said.

MSMEs in India add to about 30 per cent of the overall employment generated in India and contribute about the same to the overall GDP of the country.

“We have been working on combining these associations under one umbrella since the first lockdown was imposed by the Government of India. We will be sharing the draft recommendations with the concerned ministries to look into the points and address the issues," it added.

The core team members include M V Ramesh Babu, President, CODISSIA (Coimbatore District Small Industries Association), Yogesh Pawar, Chairman, Arise and KV Karthik, President, SIEMA (Southern India Engineering Manufacturers' Association).

