Prayagraj (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's aide Nafees Biryani, who was lodged in jail in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, died of heart failure, police said on Monday,

The 50-year-old died at the SRN Hospital on Sunday evening, a statement issued by the Prayagraj Police said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

According to doctors, prima facie the cause of death is heart failure.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, along with his two security guards was shot dead on February 25, 2023. The car that was used during the attack allegedly belonged to Biryani.

On the complaint of Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered in Dhumanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, Atiq's two sons, his aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine other associates.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead here on April 15 this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)