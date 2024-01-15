Palghar, Jan 15 (PTI) An unidentified man fired one round into a house in Virar in Palghar district in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 3am at the Bopcharpada house of Mobin Sheikh, he added.

"The accused knocked at the door and even before it could be opened fired a round through a window and fled. No one was injured. A Crime Branch team along with two local police units are probing the case," he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the Virar police station official added.

