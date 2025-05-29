Jammu, May 29 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in a mega 'Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' at a farmers' convention in Jammu on Friday.

The minister for agriculture and farmers welfare will be joined by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, officials said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: State Bank of India To Release SBI Clerk Main Examination Results for Junior Associates Posts Soon at sbi.co.in, Know Steps To Check.

India's highest altitude Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Nyoma in the Union Territory of Ladakh is part of the nationwide campaign, which has begun across the country to empower farmers with knowledge and tools for the Kharif cropping season.

The high-altitude KVK Nyoma is involved in the Abhiyan in coordination with 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), according to officials.

Also Read | DDA Recruitment 2025: Delhi Development Authority Releases Notification To Fill 1,383 Vacancies, Registration Process To Start Soon at dda.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

The programme is a nationwide agricultural outreach campaign aimed at empowering farmers with knowledge and tools for the Kharif cropping season. "The campaign will end on June 12, 2025, across all states and Union Territories...," they added.

The campaign, organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the ministry in collaboration with state governments, aims to support farmers ahead of the Kharif season.

As part of the initiative, scientific teams will visit villages to interact directly with farmers. The outreach campaign involves all 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), 113 ICAR institutes, and officials from state departments of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries. Progressive farmers and other agricultural stakeholders will also take part.

The campaign is expected to reach around 1.5 crore farmers across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)