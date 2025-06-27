Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday inaugurated several development projects here worth Rs 100 crore aimed at strengthening education and infrastructure.

He also laid the foundation stone of another project for police welfare.

Addressing the gathering, he expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying under his able leadership the "Viksit Bharat" dream is moving towards becoming a reality.

He said Chandigarh has become the first union territory in the country to fully implement the three new criminal laws, marking a historic step in citizen-centric justice reforms.

These efforts reflect the city's commitment to smart, inclusive growth, Kumar said. Later in a post on X, he also said that Chandigarh is setting benchmarks in smart governance with 100 percent rooftop solar achievement ahead of target, robust digital infrastructure and a strong focus on citizen safety.

The commendable efforts of the city's police in curbing drug abuse, tackling cybercrime and ensuring women's safety are driving visible change on the ground, he said.

The minister also said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chandigarh reflects the true spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and is on the path to becoming a model city for "Viksit Bharat 2047".

During his address to the gathering, Kumar noted that the implementation of Smart City projects, road and public transport modernisation, digital governance, ease-of-living initiatives here, and Green India and Swachh Bharat missions have brought tangible improvements to citizens' lives.

"The projects inaugurated and foundation stones laid today reflect not only Chandigarh's development but also the broader national vision and commitment under the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," he said.

He emphasised that these initiatives will enhance educational quality, safety, and infrastructure, empower youth with technology skills through the new IT Block, and provide better living conditions for police personnel through the housing project in Dhanas.

Kumar inaugurated the Hostel Block (Boys and Girls) at the Government College of Commerce & Business Administration, Sector 50. From the venue, he also virtually inaugurated the 2,500 KW floating Solar Power Plant at Water Works, Sector 39; the Extension Block of Government Senior Secondary School, Kajheri; and the IT Block at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46 here.

Additionally, he virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of 144 residential units in the Chandigarh Armed Police Complex at Dhanas here.

On the occasion, Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary, UT Chandigarh, highlighted the city's achievements in multiple areas, including the privatisation of electricity distribution, rooftop solar saturation, and Chandigarh's strong performance in the Sustainable Development Goal- India Index.

Verma said that the five major projects inaugurated and foundation stone laid on Friday, mark a comprehensive transformation in education, housing, security, and infrastructure development across the city.

Among others present on the occasion included Chandigarh Mayor, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, Pushpendra Singh, Director General of Police and Diprava Lakra, UT Finance Secretary.

