Jhansi, Feb 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly jumped in front of a train at a railway crossing here on Thursday with police suspecting that he committed suicide due to work-related stress.

City Circle Officer (CO) Ramveer Singh said that Yogesh Dixit, a native of Chikasi in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh worked at a private bank here.

The officer said that Dixit parked his motorcycle near Hansari railway crossing on Lalitpur Road in the afternoon and waited for the train.

As the Kumbh Special Train from Prayagraj approached, he suddenly jumped in front of it, Singh said.

According to his family, Dixit worked in the finance department of a private bank and was allegedly under pressure after an incorrect loan was processed through his ID. They suspect this led to his suicide, the CO said.

Police are investigating the matter, and appropriate action will be taken based on a formal complaint, he added.

