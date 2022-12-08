Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh died of electrocution at Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu From December 9 Midnight, Red Alert Issued for Three Districts.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, they said.

Also Read | How To Get Most Out Of Black Friday Deals?.

"The victim, Shivpujan Sahu, worked in a jeans factory and resided in its premises. On Tuesday night, he went to fetch water and accidentally came in contact with an electric motor due to which he collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," a police official said.

The teenager hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had come to Ulhasnagar to work in the factory, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Ulhasnagar police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)