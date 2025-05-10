Ayodhya (UP), May 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and enquired about the status of the remaining construction work at the temple, according to an official statement.

The UP CM was briefed about the status of the work on site by the members of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, the autonomous body which oversees the construction and management of the Ram Temple.

Also Read | SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Complete Schedule for CGL, CHSL, Delhi Police SI, JEE and Other Major Exams at ssc.gov.in.

Adityanath also gave necessary guidelines while inspecting the construction work, the statement added.

Before coming to the Ram temple, he visited Hanumangarhi, met the saints and prayed there.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)