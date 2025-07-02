Lucknow, Jul 2 (PTI) An inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been sent to police lines for allegedly assaulting an Indian Army Lieutenant Colonel, the officials said on Wednesday while stating that a probe is underway in the matter.

The alleged assault occurred on June 22 within the PGI police station area, they said.

The Lt Col, posted at the NCC Directorate Bihar and Jharkhand in Patna, filed a complaint against the inspector.

In his complaint, he alleged that while driving his car at the Telibagh intersection towards the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police officer, driving on the wrong side, verbally abused him and slapped him as soon as he rolled down his car window.

Based on the armyman's complaint, a under BNS sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (endangering life of others), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) against an unknown person, the officials said.

The Lucknow-based Surya Command of the Indian Army, in a post on X on Friday, said, "A case of misconduct against a serving Army officer in Lucknow is being pursued with utmost seriousness. An FIR was lodged immediately, and CCTV footage has been examined."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava confirmed that action has been taken against the inspector, posted at Para police station in Lucknow.

The DCP on Wednesday said, "The inspector has been sent to lines till further notice."

On Saturday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Rishabh Runwal said that investigations into the case are actively underway.

The Army's Major General Salil Seth, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Madhya UP Sub Area, along with the station commander, had also met with Lucknow Police Commissioner Amrendra K Sengar on Friday to pess for a prompt and impartial investigation, with the Army stating, "The Indian Army stands resolutely with its personnel and expects prompt and exemplary action."

