Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a minor and filming the act, police said on Thursday.

Police said the accused was in a "relationship" with the 14-year-old girl.

A case has been filed against him based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother on Wednesday, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ajay Kumar Singh said the girl informed her mother about her "relationship" with the accused and that he had filmed their intimate moments.

The officer said that the girl was not willing to have sexual relations with the accused recently, following which he threatened her of making the videos of their physical relations public and even sent a clip to a friend of the girl's mother.

When the victim's mother came to know about the video, she lodged a police complaint under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 65(1) (rape on woman under 16 years of age) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail, the ACP said.

