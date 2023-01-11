Lucknow, Jan 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday held a roadshow here in which 79 memorandums of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 76,000 crore were signed, an official release said.

Industrial Development Department Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi addressed eminent industrialists in the roadshow and discussed the changes that have taken place in the state in the last five years and the investment-friendly policies of the Yogi Adityanath government while inviting them to invest in the state, as per the release.

Also Read | Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023 Quotes & HD Images: Slogans, Photos and Wallpapers To Share Remembering the Indian Freedom Fighter and Former Prime Minister.

The investors who came to participate in the event appreciated the wind of change in the new Uttar Pradesh, it added.

Kamlesh Jain, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Varun Beverages, said: "We have 7 plants in UP. The environment of UP is better than anywhere else. We had to set up a plant in Gorakhpur. The allotment letter for the land arrived within two and a half months. The Uttar Pradesh government is doing great work. We will invest Rs 3,400 crore in Uttar Pradesh".

Also Read | Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 To Be Held From January 13 to 18 in Greater Noida, Will Explore Futuristic Green Tech.

Haldiram Group's Manager Commerce Sanjay Singhania said that after coming to Uttar Pradesh, he saw good governance, good policy and good law and order.

"We started with one factory, today it has grown to five. We are signing three MoUs. For the first time, we have got such an atmosphere which we cannot compare with anywhere else."

Nand Kishore Agarwal, president of Crystal Crop Protection Limited, said that today there is a skilled resource in Uttar Pradesh.

"Keeping this in mind, we will invest Rs 200 to Rs 300 crore here. After Nagpur, Jammu, and Haryana, now we will set up plants in UP. For the first time after independence, such a government has come to Uttar Pradesh, which is taking the lead and inviting investors. Earlier, leaders used to take money. Now, there is no problem in UP."

Mahesh Gupta, President of Kent RO System, said that the state government is doing very good work.

"Due to better law and order, today all the industrialists are willing to set up industries in UP. Since 2017, there has been a lot of change in the policy of UP. This is the reason that now investors are turning towards Uttar Pradesh," Gupta said.

Michael Tibolo, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, Government of Ontario, Canada, said, "I am impressed to hear about the work being done in UP as our country is also engaged in such innovations. Looking for ways to reduce taxes and providing better infrastructure to develop the market are very positive efforts in this regard".

Six investors from different states of the country have made proposals for big investments in the Lucknow roadshow. These investors include: City Gold Corporation- Rs 26,000 crore, Nexon Energia- Rs 15,000 crore, Varun Beverages- Rs 3,400 crore, Haldiram - Rs 1,310 crore, Dharampal Satyapal- Rs 900 crore and Kent RO System - Rs 500 crore, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)