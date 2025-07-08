Meerut (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) In a joint operation, the Meerut police and a SWAT team on Monday night arrested an interstate arms smuggler and recovered six illegal pistols, 12 magazines, and a motorcycle from his possession, officials said.

The arrest was made under 'Operation Shastra', they said.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused has been identified as Sajid alias Pistol, a resident of Kashiram Colony under Lohia Nagar police station limits in Meerut.

He had been purchasing pistols from Madhya Pradesh and supplying them in Meerut and across western Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, Sajid revealed that he would bought the weapons for Rs 20,000-?Rs 22,000 each and sold them for Rs 30,000-?Rs 40,000.

Sajid was on his way to deliver the arms to individuals identified as Munir, Haji Zulfekar, and Shadab when he was intercepted based on a tip-off, the official said.

According to police records, Sajid has a criminal history with 25 cases registered against him in various cities including Meerut, Haridwar, Dehradun, and in Goa. These cases range from attempted murder and robbery to violations under the Gangsters Act and the Arms Act, the spokesperson said.

The arrest operation was led by SWAT in-charge Manish Sharma and Lisadi Gate police station in-charge Ashok Kumar, the official said.

